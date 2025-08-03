IDF hits 130 Hamas sites, expands tunnel hunt across Gaza: Report

Israeli ground and air forces struck over 130 Hamas targets across Gaza over the weekend, killing a senior field commander and dismantling key underground infrastructure, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said operations occurred in the northern, central, and southern parts of Gaza, targeting tunnel shafts and combat units, The Jerusalem Post reported. The strikes were supported by real-time intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

A July 24 airstrike in central Gaza killed Salah al-Din Za’atra, deputy commander of Hamas’s al-Furqan Battalion. Military officials told The Jerusalem Post that Za’atra had “supervised combat-support operations and planned attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers.”

In northern and central Gaza, troops from the 99th Division’s Nahal Brigade uncovered tunnel shafts and used tank fire to eliminate multiple Hamas fighters. Meanwhile, reconnaissance teams from the 401st Brigade of the 162nd Division identified four Hamas operatives approaching IDF lines. The fighters were killed in an airstrike moments later, The Jerusalem Post noted.

In the south, the Gaza Division (143rd) and the 36th Division targeted and destroyed tunnel networks and buildings used as rocket storehouses. Several Hamas fighters were also killed in close-quarters combat in densely built neighborhoods.

Commanders stated their forces “continue to degrade Hamas’s military capabilities” and have expanded operations to locate tunnel systems believed to run beneath residential areas, The Jerusalem Post reported.

As part of these expanded operations, on Saturday during an operation carried out in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces identified a number of terrorists who emerged from a tunnel shaft in the area. The terrorists surrendered to the forces and were arrested on the spot.

During interrogation by the forces in the field, the terrorists said that they planned to escape from the scene, after another terrorist who was with them in the shaft was eliminated during a clash with the IDF (Israel Defence Forces).

In addition, the terrorists gave details about a weapons depot near the shaft, to which they led the Israeli forces. Many weapons were seized at the scene, including vests, cartridges, grenades and weapons. Inside the tunnel was equipment for a long stay, food, water and hygiene equipment. (ANI)