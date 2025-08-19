ICRISAT delegations meets CM Omar Abdullah, explores agricultural self-reliance for J&K

A delegation led by Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir, accompanied by representatives of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Resilient Agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation included Dr. Stanford Blade, Deputy Director General-Research and Innovation, and Dr. Sean Mayes, Global Research Program Director, ICRISAT.

They briefed the Chief Minister on the organization’s global contributions in crop research and fodder production, highlighting scientific advancements and best practices adopted across different regions. The team also apprised the Chief Minister of their visit to J&K and interactions with senior government functionaries.

During the meeting, the delegation emphasized both the immense potential and the challenges in strengthening the agriculture and allied sectors in J&K. The Chief Minister observed that changing climate patterns have made precipitation less reliable, posing new challenges for the farming community.

He observed that Jammu and Kashmir, while having a substantial demand for livestock products, continues to depend heavily on imports to meet local requirements. Given that livestock rearing necessitates large quantities of fodder, much of which is presently sourced from outside J&K, there exists considerable scope for enhancing indigenous fodder production.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed that SKUAST-Kashmir can play a pivotal role in achieving greater self-reliance in this critical sector.