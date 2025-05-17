ICAR network project: SKAUST-K launches input distribution, awareness camp for cattle breeders

Srinagar, May 16: The division of Animal Genetics and Breeding (AGB) at the faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-K Shuhama, in collaboration with the department of Animal Husbandry Ganderbal, Friday organised a clinical-cum- awareness camp at Kullan, Sonamarg, Ganderbal.

The event was conducted under ICAR’s network project on Animal Genetic Resources. A team of scientists from the Division of AGB, led by Prof. Syed Shanaz, head of the division and principal Investigator, along with the Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, visited the area and imparted awareness and training to Cattle breeders on various aspects of scientific and sustainable livestock practices rearing practices visa- vis the importance of conserving native germplasm. Free quality medicine and feed was provided to the stakeholders including women beneficiaries. The camp aimed to made awareness about animal health, promote sustainable livestock management and also included morphometric assessments of identified native cattle of the area.