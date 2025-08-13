ICAI’s visit sends message of confidence to J&K: CM

PAHALGAM, AUG12:Reflecting on the resilience of Pahalgam, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that the town had overcome recent challenges with strength and grace, successfully hosting the AmarnathYatra this year, which witnessed the participation of over four lakh pilgrims.

“Your visit here so soon after those difficult times is both encouraging and humbling,” the Chief Minister told members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), who are attending the institute’s 445th Council Meeting at the picturesque hill town.

Inviting the ICAI members and their families to explore the wider beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister cited other popular destinations such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Srinagar, while quoting a local Kashmiri proverb:

“VandeChale, Sheen Gal’eBheyiEyiBahar” – “The winter will pass, the snow will melt, and spring will come again.”

“Your presence is a testament to the fact that spring always returns. I thank you for being part of that renewal and invite you to visit us time and again,” he added.

More than 130 members of the ICAI, along with their families, are attending the four-day council meeting being held in Pahalgam, reaffirming the region’s position as a secure and welcoming destination for national events.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to ICAI for choosing Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the aftermath of the tragic Baisaran incident in April, and said the institute’s presence in Pahalgam sends a powerful message of confidence and solidarity.

“Your presence here is not just symbolic; it is a true morale booster for all of us in Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah said. “It reflects your belief in this place, its resilience, and its future.”

Praising ICAI’s contribution to nation-building and its global professional footprint, the Chief Minister called for stronger collaboration between the institute and the J&K government to promote good governance, financial transparency, and modern accounting practices at the grassroots.

“Governments must make the best possible use of public funds. By tapping into your expertise and exposure to best practices across the country, we can implement solutions that improve services and enhance quality of life for our people,” he said.

He stressed the need to upgrade accounting systems across panchayats, urban local bodies, and smart cities, and said the knowledge pool within ICAI can greatly support Jammu and Kashmir’s governance reforms.

The Chief Minister also released a report titled “From Policy to Profits: Amplifying MSME Revenues in J&K Through Targeted Government Initiatives”, aimed at strengthening small and medium enterprises in the Union Territory.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, NasirAslamWani, was present on the occasion, along with senior government officials.

Speaking on behalf of the institute, ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda thanked the Chief Minister for taking time to attend the meeting and said the gesture was deeply encouraging for the institute and its members.

“Your presence has indeed given us a morale boost,” Nanda said, while encouraging ICAI professionals to contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir, especially through student handholding programmes and capacity-building initiatives.

The event concluded with a message of continued partnership and mutual trust between the Jammu and Kashmir administration and ICAI.