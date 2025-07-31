IBPR, SKUAST-K conducts awareness prog

Srinagar, July 30: The Institute of Business and Policy Research (IBPR), SKUAST-Kashmir, successfully conducted a one-day Survey-cum-Awareness Program in the tribal village of Naranag, nestled in the picturesque district of Ganderbal.According to a statement issued here, the programme was organised under the DST-SEED funded project titled “Inclusion of Indigenous Survival Skills in Livelihood Security of Tribal Community in Kashmir, India.” The program aimed to assess the demographic profile and livelihood patterns of the tribal population while simultaneously raising awareness about collective entrepreneurship in tourism and allied sectors. During the program, experts and field workers engaged with residents through household-level surveys and interactive sessions to understand their current socio-economic status. The village, comprising approximately 390–400 households, is largely dependent on tourism for its livelihood, with supplementary income from agricultural produce such as maize, apple, and walnut, though with limited market outreach.The programme was led by Dr. Omar Fayaz Khan (PI of the project) along with a dedicated team of project staff and students. Recognizing the potential for income enhancement, Dr Khan introduced the concept of forming Collective Tribal Unit focused on tourism-related activities such as local guiding, homestays, eco-tourism, and cultural experiences. Furthermore, the survey revealed a significant yet under-utilized potential of medicinal plants like Sheedh Khaar and Kod, both known for their anti-inflammatory and pain-relief properties. These local herbs present a promising opportunity for value addition through traditional and herbal medicine initiatives; particularly benefiting women and the elderly through low-investment, home-based income generation.