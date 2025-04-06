Kashmir

IBC J&K hosts webinar on ‘energy-efficient building design’ for cold climates

Srinagar, April 05: The Indian Buildings Congress (J&K Chapter) Saturday organised a national-level webinar on “Energy-Efficient Buildings for Cold Climatic Conditions of Jammu and Kashmir” under the chairmanship of Er. Aamir Ali.
Renowned expert Er. Bashir Ahmed Dar, former Secretary Technical of the Power Development Department, delivered a comprehensive presentation focusing on enhancing energy efficiency in building construction. He elaborated on the thermal conductivity and resistivity of commonly used materials, insulation techniques, and the role of thermal bridges and breaks. Stressing the importance of optimal building orientation, he highlighted how positioning structures to harness maximum solar gain during winter could significantly improve efficiency. Dar also offered practical guidance on passive house design and evaluating rooftop solar potential in the region. He concluded with an overview of green building certification systems.
Joining from Qatar, Er. Suhail Qadir—head systems engineer at Qatar Energy and Founder Managing Partner of JK Green Technology—discussed advanced concepts including Mechanical Heat Recovery Ventilation (HRV), Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), occupant health, comfort in net-zero passive structures, and the use of solar water heating systems. The webinar drew participation from around 100 attendees across India, including engineering students and staff from SSM College of Engineering, NIT Srinagar, various government polytechnics and ITIs, as well as engineers from the Public Works Department, Irrigation and Flood Control, JKCEGA, Indian Railways and Rural Engineering Wings of both Jammu and Kashmir. Distinguished participants included Er. Rabinder Shekher (Vice Chairman IBC), Ankur Nanda (Treasurer IBC), Er. Yasir Shafi Parray (Secretary IBC), Sarib Sehran (KAS Officer), Er. Taniyok Taga (Chief Engineer, Arunachal Pradesh), Er. Umeed Javid Tara (Yukonhaus Innovations, Ontario), Dr. T.V. Srinivas Murthy (Puducherry) and Dr. Rahul Jugran (SDMA, Uttarakhand).
The webinar was highly appreciated by attendees, with active engagement during the Question-and-Answer session. The J&K Chapter of IBC announced its next webinar on “Fire Hazards and Safety,” scheduled for April 9.

 

 

 

 

