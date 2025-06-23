IAEA DG Grossi calls for diplomacy amid Israel-Iran war, urges all parties to return to negotiating table

Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), issued a stark warning to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about Iran’s precarious situation.

Grossi emphasised that the nuclear non-proliferation regime, which has maintained international security for over half a century, is at risk due to the escalating conflict.

He stressed the need for a diplomatic solution, urging all parties to return to the negotiating table and allow IAEA inspectors to monitor Iran’s nuclear sites after US-led Operation Midnight Hammer targeted three key Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

“Iran, Israel, the Middle East, need peace and there is a path for diplomacy. We must return to the negotiating table and allow the IAEA inspectors, the guardians of the NPT, to go back to Iran’s nuclear sites and account for the stockpiles of uranium, including, most importantly, the 400kg enriched to 60%. Any agreement, any arrangement will have as a pre-requisite the establishment of the facts on the ground. This can be done only through IAEA inspections,” said Grossi.

Grossi highlighted the seriousness of the situation, citing recent bombardments and the potential widening of the conflict, which could have catastrophic consequences.

“The nuclear non-proliferation regime that has underpinned international security for more than half a century is on the line. The dramatic events in Iran have become even more serious with last night’s bombardments and the potential widening of the conflict. We have a window of opportunity to return to dialogue and diplomacy. If that window closes, violence and destruction could reach unthinkable levels and the global non-proliferation regime as we know it could crumble and fall,” said the IAEA chief.

Grossi emphasised that any agreement would require the establishment of facts on the ground, which can only be done through IAEA inspections.

“IAEA inspectors are in Iran, and they must do their job. This will require a cessation of hostilities so that Iran can let the teams into the sites under the necessary safety and security conditions. Any special measures by Iran to protect its nuclear materials and equipment can be done in accordance with Iran’s safeguards obligations and the Agency. This is possible,” he added.

Grossi reported on the damage to Iranian nuclear sites, including craters at the Fordow site and affected buildings at the Esfahan nuclear site.

“Craters are visible at the Fordow site, Iran’s main location for enriching uranium to 60 per cent, indicating the use by the United States of America of ground-penetrating munitions. This is consistent with statements from the US. At this time, no one – including the IAEA – is in a position to assess the underground damage at Fordow,” said Grossi.

Describing details from Esfahan nuclear site, Grossi said that additional building were hit, “with the US confirming their use of cruise missiles.”

“Affected buildings include some related to the uranium conversion process. Also at this site, entrances to tunnels used for the storage of enriched material appear to have been hit.”, he added.

At Natanz, he said that the Fuel Enrichment Plant was hit again and the US had confirmed that it used “ground-penetrating munitions.”

Grossi told the UNSC, “Iran has informed the IAEA there has been no increase in off-site radiation levels at all three sites.”

He added, “We continue to monitor the situation and encourage the Iranian regulator to maintain its indispensable contact with the IAEA’s Incident and Emergency Centre.”

Giving a call for maximum restraint, he highlighted how military escalation threatens lives and delays a diplomatic solution.

Grossi reiterated his statement that he is ready to travel, engage with all relevant parties to help ensure the protection of nuclear facilities and the peaceful use of nuclear technology in accordance with the Agency mandate. “With your support, the IAEA can deploy nuclear safety and security experts to Iran, in addition to our safeguards inspectors, wherever they are needed”, he told the UNSC.

In his concluding remarks, Grossi said that the IAEA stands ready to do its part to end this military confrontation. (ANI)