“I have to be back”: Trump leaves G7 Summit early amid Israel-Iran tensions; signs deal with UK

US President Donald Trump has cut short his visit to Canada, where he was to attend G7 Summit meetings, to return to Washington DC a day earlier amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

The White House announced that he is returning early to deal with “what’s going on in the Middle East.”

As part of its push to destroy nuclear program in Iran, Israel is ramping up its attacks on Tehran.

Trump said he has to be back as soon as he can and announced that the US had signed a trade deal with UK.

In response to shouted questions about why he’s leaving early, Trump said, “I have to be back.” He stated, “You probably see what I see and I have to be back as soon as I can.”

Trump said he thought the group had “got a lot done.” “I wish I could stay for tomorrow, but they understand,” he said of other leaders.

When asked whether he has spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently, Trump responded, “I’ve spoken to everybody.”

He urged Iran to sign a deal and stressed that no nuclear weapon should be in Iran. He said, “I gave iran 60 days and they said no, and the 61st you saw what happened.”

He said, “I think a deal will be signed or something will happen but a deal will be signed.” He stated that Iran wants to make a deal.

When asked whether he wants regime change in Iran, Trump responded, “I want to see no nuclear weapon in Iran.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was grateful to have Trump in Canada for the G7 Summit. When asked about whether he was briefed regarding Trump leaving early, Carney said he was grateful for his presence and he fully understands.

Trump also announced that he has signed an order on trade deal with the UK that was earlier announced in the Oval Office. He said, “We just signed it and it’s done.” He called the relations between UK and the US “fantastic.” UK PM Keir Starmer termed it a “really important day.”

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on social media about the president’s plan to cut short his attendance at the summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

“President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” Leavitt wrote on X.

Trump had been scheduled to depart Canada on Tuesday after a news conference. Ahead of White House announcing his early departure, Trump had on Monday (local time) posted on Truth Social that “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” as the conflict between Iran and Israel escalates.

Trump urged civilians to “immediately evacuate Tehran,” shortly after which the White House announced he would be departing the G7 summit early to “attend to many important matters.”

In a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump strongly reiterated his long-held stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, warning of serious consequences.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!” Trump wrote, urging immediate action as tensions rise. “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he said.

In a follow-up post, Trump tied his firm stance on Iran’s nuclear program to his broader political message, stating, “AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Later, Trump also took a jibe at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson over Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that,” IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

Last week, Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, in a military operation, named “Operation Rising Lion,” in response to which Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on social media platform X, that Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” adding that the mission would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

Iranian News Agency IRNA said that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in response to the Israeli aggression, has launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. Called “Operation True Promise 3,” the strikes were conducted in direct retaliation against Israeli aggression. (ANI)