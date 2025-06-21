“I don’t understand on what basis Israel attacked Iran,” says CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday questioned Israel’s recent attack on Iran. He added that political motives may be involved and hoped the issue could be resolved through dialogue.

Speaking to the reporters, Omar Abdullah said, “I don’t understand on what basis Israel attacked Iran. Just a few days back, the US intelligence in charge said that Iran has no scope to make a nuclear weapon. If America said this a few weeks ago, then why did Israel attack Iran? Some politics are going on, but we hope this stops and a solution can be reached based on dialogue.”

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday. The conflict started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed “Operation Rising Lion”.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, ‘Operation True Promise 3’, targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that so far, 517 Indian nationals have returned to India from Iran under Operation Sindhu.

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Iran, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government as they arrived at Delhi Airport on a special flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in the early hours of Saturday.

Omar Abdullah further said that he is committed to serving the people of Ganderbal, who elected him as their MLA.

He said he is doing his best to fulfil their hopes and is continuing the work he started when he first became their representative.

“The people elected me from here (Ganderbal) to represent them, and I am trying my best to fulfil their aspirations. Hence, I am here today to continue that effort that began when I became MLA,” Abdullah said. (ANI)