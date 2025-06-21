Breaking

“I don’t understand on what basis Israel attacked Iran,” says CM Omar Abdullah

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday questioned Israel’s recent attack on Iran. He added that political motives may be involved and hoped the issue could be resolved through dialogue.

Speaking to the reporters, Omar Abdullah said, “I don’t understand on what basis Israel attacked Iran. Just a few days back, the US intelligence in charge said that Iran has no scope to make a nuclear weapon. If America said this a few weeks ago, then why did Israel attack Iran? Some politics are going on, but we hope this stops and a solution can be reached based on dialogue.”

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday. The conflict started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed “Operation Rising Lion”.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, ‘Operation True Promise 3’, targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that so far, 517 Indian nationals have returned to India from Iran under Operation Sindhu.

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Iran, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government as they arrived at Delhi Airport on a special flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in the early hours of Saturday.

Omar Abdullah further said that he is committed to serving the people of Ganderbal, who elected him as their MLA.

He said he is doing his best to fulfil their hopes and is continuing the work he started when he first became their representative.

“The people elected me from here (Ganderbal) to represent them, and I am trying my best to fulfil their aspirations. Hence, I am here today to continue that effort that began when I became MLA,” Abdullah said. (ANI)

Temp Rises Amid Forecast For Light Rain At Scattered Places In J&K
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2023 with 64 amendments; marginal relief proposed under new tax regime
Police arrests drug peddler in Kulgam; Contraband substance recovered
Annual Shree Machail Mata Yatra crosses 1 Lakh Milestone on Day 16
Government will partner with industry in developing cutting-edge technology for green hydrogen ecosystem: Centre
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Yoga unites the world!: PM Modi shares glimpses from Yoga Day event in Visakhapatnam
Next Article SMC Celebrates International Yoga Day with Enthusiasm
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Iran’s IRGC Launches Drones, Missile Strikes Against Israel
Breaking World
Minister Javed Rana Reviews Muharram Arrangements in Srinagar’s Zadibal 
Breaking Kashmir
SMC Celebrates International Yoga Day with Enthusiasm
Breaking
Yoga unites the world!: PM Modi shares glimpses from Yoga Day event in Visakhapatnam
Breaking National