 I-Day celebrations held at District Court Complexes of B’la & Ang

Baramulla, Aug 15: At Baramulla, the 79th Independence Day was celebrated with all patriotic fervour and enthusiasm within the premises of the District Court Complex Baramulla.Chairman District Legal Services Authority/ Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jawad Ahmad, hoisted the National Flag and took the salute during the ceremony.On this occasion, Principal District and Sessions Judge conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the community, extending his best wishes to everyone on this momentous day.He further, acknowledged the significance of the celebration, emphasizing the importance of national unity and the collective spirit of patriotism that the day embodies.The function was attended by the Ist Additional Session Judge Baramulla, Secretary District Legal Service Authority Baramulla), Judicial Magistrate First Class (Munsif) Baramulla, Public Prosecutors, Legal Aid Defence Councils, Bar members, and others.At Anantnag, the District Judiciary Anantnag celebrated the 79th Independence Day today at the District Court Complex, Anantnag. The National Flag was hoisted by Tahir Khurshid Raina, Principal District & Sessions Judge Anantnag and Chairman DLSA, in the presence of all Judges posted at the district headquarter.The event was attended by members of the Bar Association Anantnag, staff of judiciary and DLSA, officers from the prosecution along with their staff, and Para Legal Volunteers. The programme commenced with the ceremonial flag hoisting followed by an address from the Chairman DLSA, who highlighted the significance of Independence Day, congratulated the gathering, and appealed to their nationalistic spirit. He urged everyone to take pride in being an Indian, to discharge their duties with sincerity, and emphasized the pivotal role of youth as the true wealth of the nation.Similar programmes were organized at various Tehsil headquarters viz.Vailoo, Bijbehara, Aishmuqam, Dooru, and Shangus, presided over by the respective Chairpersons of the Tehsil Legal Services Committees, with active participation from staff members.