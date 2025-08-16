I-Day celebrations held across all district courts of Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 15: The celebrations for 79th Independence Day were today held across all the District Court Complexes (DCCs) of Kashmir, during which the respective Principal District and Session Judges (PD&SJs) hoisted the National flag and took salute at the march-past.

At Srinagar, the District Judiciary Srinagar, in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, celebrated the 79th Independence Day with grandeur and patriotic fervour at the District Court Complex Moominabad, Srinagar. As per a statement issued here, Principal District and Sessions Judge (Chairman, DLSA, Srinagar), Tasleem Arief hoisted the National Flag and took the salute, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the countless brave souls whose courage and determination paved the way for the nation’s independence. Earlier, the ceremony began with the guard of honour presented by the valiant members of the J&K Police, who stood in disciplined formation and saluted the flag. The event witnessed active participation of Judicial Officers of District Srinagar, Public Prosecutors posted at the District Court Complex Srinagar, Members of the Bar Association, officers and officials from other Departments as well as court staff, ministerial staff, Legal Aid Defence Counsels (LADCs), panel lawyers, and Para-Legal Volunteers (PLVs) associated with DLSA Srinagar. In his address, Tasleem Arief highlighted the importance of independence not just as a historic event, but as a continuing responsibility to uphold the principles enshrined in the Constitution. He emphasized that the judiciary, along with the legal services institutions, carries a profound obligation to protect the rights of citizens, ensure equal access to justice, and contribute to nation-building by strengthening the rule of law.

At Budgam, in a splendid display of patriotism and unity, the 79th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the District Court Complex, Budgam. The event began with the hoisting of the National Flag by the Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman, DLSA Budgam, O.P. Bhagat, who also took the salute of the ceremonial guard. The function was attended by Imran Hussain Wani (Chief Judicial Magistrate, Budgam), Nusrat Ali Hakak (Secretary, DLSA Budgam), Easar-ul-Nabi (Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam), and Tasneem Kawoosa (Munsiff, Budgam), along with officers from the Prosecution Department, members of the legal fraternity including Bar Association lawyers, court staff, officers and staff of DLSA Budgam, Legal Aid Defence Counsels and para-legal volunteers (PLVs).

At Pulwama, Independence Day was celebrated today in solemn and dignified demeanours to remember and honour the freedom fighters and their sacrifices, at District Court Complex Pulwama.On the occasion Malik Shabir Ahmad, Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District and Sessions Judge), Pulwama hoisted the National Flag at District Court Complex Pulwama. The ceremony was attended by all the Judicial officers of District Headquarters Pulwama, Public Prosecution Officers, Bar members, LADCs, staff members of district judiciary, staff members of DLSA Pulwama, Police officers and PLVs of the district. Furthermore, the tricolour was also hoisted with great enthusiasm and respect by Chairpersons of Tehsil Legal Service Committees in different subordinate courts of district Pulwama.

At Ganderbal, the Independence Day was celebrated with hoisting of the National Flag by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal, Abdul Nasir in the premises of District Court Complex, Ganderbal. The event was also attended by Rafia Hassan (Additional District & Sessions Judge, Ganderbal), Tabasum (Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ganderbal), Mahoor (Munsiff I JMIC, Ganderbal), Moonis Wahid (Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Ganderbal). Besides, Prosecuting Officers, Lawyers of District Bar Association Ganderbal, and Staff members also participated in the Independence Day celebration function.

At Kulgam, the District Judiciary, Kulgam in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Kulgam, celebrated Independence Day with great fervour and enthusiasm at District Court, Kulgam.Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Principal District and Sessions Judge, (Chairman, District Legal Services Authority) Kulgam, presided over the function and hoisted the National Flag in the premises of the District Court, Kulgam. On the occasion, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kulgam, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Kulgam, Munsiff/ JMIC Kulgam/ DH Pora, Public Prosecutor, Court of Pr. Sessions Judge Kulgam, Assistant Public Prosecutors, District Bar Association members, Police officials, staff members, PLVs and staff members of DLSA Kulgam were present. Similar Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at the Munsiff Courts Qazigund and DHPora.

At Kupwara, in connection with the celebration of 79th Independence Day, Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara, Manjeet Singh Manhas hoisted the National Flag at District Court Complex Kupwara and took salute at the march past. On the occasion, Sub Judge/Secretary DLSA Kupwara, Moneer Ahmad; Munsiff Kupwara, Iram Irtiza; Bar Members, officials of Judiciary, DLSA and Prosecution and members of Traders Federation Kupwara were present. Similar Independence Day celebration functions were also organized at Court Complexes of Handwara, Sogam and Tangdar.

At Bandipora, the District Judiciary Bandipora, in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Bandipora, celebrated the 79th Independence Day with great fervour and enthusiasm. The ceremony was marked by the hoisting of the National Flag by Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Principal District and Sessions Judge (Chairman, DLSA) Bandipora, within the premises of the District Court Complex, Bandipora. The event was attended by Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Iqbal Ahmad Akhoon, Chief Judicial Magistrate Bandipora; Sheikh Babar Hussain, Secretary DLSA, Bandipora, Amandeep Singh, Munsiff/JMIC, Additional Deputy commissioner Bandipora, President Bar Association Bandipora, Advocates of district Bandipora, children from different schools, Court officials, LADC, Panel Lawyers and Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) associated with DLSA Bandipora. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, DLSA emphasized Independence Day is a solemn remembrance of the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the cause of the nation. “As we hoist the National Flag, we reaffirm our commitment to the values they upheld – justice, equality, and human dignity.”He emphasized that the Constitution of India enshrines the fundamental rights of all individuals, and it is our collective duty to safeguard these rights in both spirit and practice. He urged the legal fraternity, civil society, and the youth of Bandipora to join hands in building a more prosperous and inclusive nation.

At Shopian, the District Judiciary Shopian in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Shopian, Friday celebrated the 79th Independence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm at the premises of the District Court, Shopian. The event was presided over by Mehmood Ahmad Chowdhary, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Shopian (Chairman, DLSA), who hoisted the National Flag amidst a resounding patriotic spirit. On the occasion, Chief Judicial Magistrate Shopian, Principal Magistrate JJB Shopian, Munsiff/JMIC Shopian, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Shopian, Public Prosecutor, Assistant Public Prosecutors, members of the District Bar Association, police officials, staff members, PLVs and the DLSA staff were present.