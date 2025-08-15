I-Day 2025: Div Com Kashmir hoists National Flag at office premises

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today hoisted the National Flag at the office premises to celebrate Independence Day with the staff and security officers at Div Com office, here.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo; Additional Commissioners Kashmir, Deputy Director Planning and other officers and officials participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

On the occasion, Div Com extended best wishes to the people on the eve of Independence Day and called the occasion a proud moment for all the citizens.

He praised the civil administration for their efforts in ensuring the success of the Yatra and Operation Sindoor, dedicating his award from the Chief of Army Staff to the divisional administration and line departments in recognition of their vital contributions & support during these two events.