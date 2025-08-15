BreakingKashmir

I-Day 2025: Div Com Kashmir hoists National Flag at office premises

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today hoisted the National Flag at the office premises to celebrate Independence Day with the staff and security officers at Div Com office, here.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo; Additional Commissioners Kashmir, Deputy Director Planning and other officers and officials participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

On the occasion, Div Com extended best wishes to the people on the eve of Independence Day and called the occasion a proud moment for all the citizens.

He praised the civil administration for their efforts in ensuring the success of the Yatra and Operation Sindoor, dedicating his award from the Chief of Army Staff to the divisional administration and line departments in recognition of their vital contributions & support during these two events.

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 41 cities taking total to 406; Details here
KPDCL issues advisory on forcible entries inside high voltage prohibited zones
28 injured in two separate accidents in Handwara
J&K Govt dismisses our employees for involvement in Narcotics Trade
“Can do anything to help,” Trump urges restraint between India, Pak
Share This Article
Previous Article Srinagar Police visits families of Martyrs and distributes sweets on Independence Day
Next Article Traffic Police issues travel advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW and other key routes
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kashmir observes 79th Independence Day in a spirit of unity & patriotism
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
Traffic Police issues travel advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW and other key routes
Breaking Kashmir
Srinagar Police visits families of Martyrs and distributes sweets on Independence Day
Breaking City
Minister Satish Sharma visits GMC Jammu, reviews treatment of Kishtwar Cloudburst victims
Breaking Jammu