“I bow to our martyrs and salute their bravery, courage & sacrifice”: LG Sinha On Kargil Vijay Diwas

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today on Kargil Vijay Diwas said, “I bow to our martyrs and salute their bravery, courage and sacrifice. Our heroes fought in the most inhospitable terrain in the world and conquered the enemy.”

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote,”On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow to our martyrs and salute their bravery, courage and sacrifice. Our heroes fought in the most inhospitable terrain in the world and conquered the enemy. The gallantry, valour and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers will inspire the generations to come.”

