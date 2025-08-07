I believe in dialogue, delivery & development, says MLA Kangan

Ganderbal, Aug 06: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Kangan, Mian Mehar Ali, met with a local delegation in the picturesque hill station of Sonamarg on Wednesday to discuss pressing developmental issues affecting the region, particularly in its remote villages.The meeting, attended by locals, focused on issues related to healthcare infrastructure, water supply, road connectivity, and environmental concerns. Residents highlighted the need for better public services and the swift execution of pending works.Speaking to Rising Kashmir after the meeting, MLA Mehar Ali assured the people of Kangan that no effort will be spared to transform the region through inclusive and sustainable development.”The people of Kangan have always shown faith in me, and I’m committed to delivering on that trust,” he said. “Development is not a privilege, it is a right, and my team is working round the clock to ensure every village gets its due share.”The MLA said that improving healthcare access was among his top priorities. “We are taking concrete steps to strengthen primary health centres and ensure the availability of staff and medicines in remote areas,” he said. “I believe in dialogue, delivery, and development. Kangan deserves the best, and I will continue to stand by every citizen till we achieve lasting progress.”Ali said safe drinking water remains a basic necessity. He said new water supply schemes are being fast-tracked, and repairs of existing pipelines will be completed without delay.On road connectivity and macadamisation, Mian Mehar said the government has already approved several road upgradation projects.”We are focused on improving link roads that connect far-flung villages to main roads. Timely macadamisation work is essential, especially before the onset of winter,” he said.The MLA also addressed the long-standing demand for dredging of the Sonamarg stream, which locals say causes waterlogging and environmental hazards.He said the ecological balance of Sonamarg must be preserved. “I will talk to the concerned departments to begin dredging work at the earliest to safeguard both the environment and the people,” he assured.Nazir, a resident of Sonamarg, said, “We are happy that our MLA is personally listening to our problems. His assurance gives us confidence that positive change is on the horizon.”Another local added, “The MLA Sahib has spoken so clearly about local healthcare and road conditions. We feel heard.”