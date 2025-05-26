Hyderpora underpass turns into cab stand, sparks safety concerns

Srinagar, May 25: The persistent misuse of the Hyderpora underpass by local cab operators as an unauthorised parking zone has triggered mounting concern among commuters and pedestrians, who say the encroachment is not only disrupting traffic but also posing serious risks to public safety.

Intended to ease congestion at the busy Hyderpora bypass crossing, the underpass is now being exploited as a makeshift cab stand. This unauthorised use has led to blocked footpaths, forcing pedestrians — including school children — to walk on the main road, especially during rush hours.

“Vendors have already taken over most of Srinagar’s footpaths and now underpasses are being misused too. If this continues, pedestrians will have nowhere to walk safely,” lamented local resident Yawar Nazir.

Aamir Tantray, a regular commuter, said “It’s becoming increasingly dangerous. With cabs and vendors occupying the pavements, there is no room left for pedestrians. Authorities must intervene before someone gets seriously injured.”

Mehnaz Gulzar, a mother of two, expressed concern for children. “There are many tuition centres nearby, and children, including my own, travel here daily. With blocked footpaths, many are forced onto the road. A tragedy could happen any moment.” Javaid Iqbal, another local, stressed the risk from speeding vehicles. “This area is already accident-prone. Drivers often speed through here, and with pedestrians on the road, the danger of collisions is high.” Besides pedestrian safety, the underpass’s misuse has worsened traffic snarls. “It was built to ease congestion, but now it contributes to it,” said commuter Nisar Wani. “With vehicles parked inside, traffic flow is blocked, causing delays.” Riyaz Naikoo said, “It’s chaos. More and more cabs park here daily. I have seen drivers blocking both lanes just to pick up passengers.” Locals are now urging authorities to act decisively. “This isn’t just about inconvenience — it’s a public safety crisis,” said Faisal Rasool. “Ignoring such violations sends the wrong message. We need swift and visible enforcement.”

A senior traffic official, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the issue. “We conduct regular enforcement drives, but cabs often return once we leave. We understand residents’ concerns and will intensify enforcement. Repeat offenders will face fines or have their vehicles impounded.” As the situation worsens, residents remain hopeful that authorities will reclaim the underpass for its intended use and restore safety for both commuters and pedestrians.