Hussaini Welfare Organisation holds presidential election after five years

Srinagar, June 01: The Hussaini Welfare Organisation, a prominent social society based in Hassanabad Rainawari, Sunday successfully held its general presidential election after a gap of five years, drawing strong participation from the local male community.

Voting took place at two polling booths — A and B — set up exclusively for residents of Hassanabad. Out of 696 registered voters, 499 cast their votes, reflecting high public engagement of 72 percent approximately. Only male members participated in the voting process. Three candidates contested the election: Haji Muneer Ahmad Nagoo, Khalid Abbas Mir, and Mullah Arif. In a closely contested race, Haji Muneer Ahmad Nagoo secured 254 votes, narrowly defeating Khalid Abbas Mir, who received 234 — a margin of just 20 votes. The election was supervised by a 16-member Election Commission, led by Election Commissioner Abid Ali, who confirmed the results. “It’s important because this process keeps our organisation active and democratic. We are committed to keeping this tradition alive,” Ali said. Tanvir Sadiq, MLA Zadibal, who is also a resident of Hassanabad, took part in the election and cast his vote for one of the presidential candidates. His presence was seen as a show of support for the local civic process and community-driven social initiatives. Following the announcement of the results, Haji Muneer Ahmad Nagoo was presented with a copy of the Quran and a winning certificate outside the Imam Bargah Hassanabad, where he spoke to the residents. “This is not a political election — it is purely a social initiative meant to address the social issues of our locality,” he said. “We all need to unite and work together for the development of our society and our Muhalla, Hassanabad. This organisation belongs to everyone, and it is for the social welfare of the residents.” The Hussaini Welfare Organisation elections are a long-standing tradition in the locality, providing a platform for community leadership and public involvement. With the new president now elected, residents are hopeful for continued focus on welfare and development initiatives in the area.