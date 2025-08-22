BreakingSports

Hussain, Sajad make J&K Sports Council, SAI proud

SAI Centre Nehru Park facilities bear fruit at KIWSF-2025

RK Online Desk
On the second day of the ongoing Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF), the spotlight fell on local talent as athletes from the SAI Jammu’s centre at Nehru Park Srinagar clinched two medals, underlining Jammu and Kashmir’s rising stature in national water sports.

The young duo of Sajjad and Muhammad Hussain brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by winning the silver medal in the 500m C-2 (canoe doubles) event.

Adding to the state’s medal tally, Muhammad Hussain further showcased his prowess by bagging a bronze medal in the 1000 metres C1 (canoe singles) event.

Both athletes are trainees of the extension centre of SAI Jammu, which is being successfully run at the state-of-the-art Water Sports Centre at Nehru Park, Srinagar, in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council (JKSC).

The centre, nestled on the banks of Dal Lake, has emerged as a cradle for grooming young water sports talent, offering modern facilities, professional coaching, and world-class equipment.

Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul in-person congratulated the medal-winning athletes, for their stellar performances, and appreciated their determination and discipline.

She emphasised that such achievements reflect the transformative role that the Nehru Park Water Sports Centre is playing in shaping the future of water sports in the region.

The ongoing Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, which will conclude on August 23, has turned the iconic Dal Lake into a grand stage for competition and celebration, featuring athletes from across the country in events like canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and demonstration races.

