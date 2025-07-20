BreakingCitySports

Hundreds participate in ‘Pedal Through Paradise’ cyclothon in Srinagar

ANI
2 Min Read

The serene surroundings of Dal Lake came alive with energy and enthusiasm as hundreds of cycling enthusiasts participated in the ‘Pedal Through Paradise’ cyclothon, organised by the Jammu amd Kashmir Armed Police on Sunday.

The event, which has now become an annual tradition, drew participants from all walks of life, ranging in age from ten to sixty years. Participants were seen cycling along the scenic route around the famous Dal Lake.

The cyclothon aimed to promote fitness, healthy living, and positive engagement among the people.

Addressing the media, Additional Director General of the J-K Armed Police, Anand Jain, said, “Cycle Through Paradise’ is our yearly fixture. Every year, J-K Police organises this cycle race. People aged between 5 and 60 years from all sections have participated in this. This sends across a message that we should maintain our fitness. This is also a message to the youth to direct their energy towards nation-building.”

“Specially-abled women and men also participated in good numbers. All of them have participated with great enthusiasm. This also sends a message to the youth to stay away from drugs and maintain their fitness. So that they can make themselves better and contribute towards nation-building,” he added.

Earlier, in preparation for the event, the Srinagar Traffic Police had announced on Saturday that Boulevard Road would be closed to vehicular movement on Sunday morning.

According to a traffic advisory issued by the department, the stretch from Lalit Ghat (Police Golf Course) to Harwan via Shalimar and from Lalit Ghat to Pandach via Zakoora will be off-limits for general traffic between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM.

Earlier, on July 15, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council had organised a Cyclothon ‘Pedal for Peace’ as a vibrant display of unity, fitness and youth empowerment. The event also witnessed a large number of participants. (ANI)

