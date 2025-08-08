Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Brother Murdered Over Parking Space In Delhi, 2 Arrested

Actor Huma Qureshi’s brother Asif Qureshi was murdered in a late-night altercation over a parking space in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. Both the accused teenagers, Ujjwal and Gautam, aged 19 and 18 years, respectively, were apprehended in the case, Delhi Police said on 8 August. Both live a few houses away from the victim’s residence on Church Lane. They are known for their Erratic Behaviour.

The incident took place on 7 August at 10:30 PM when one of the accused assaulted the victim with a blunt object (poker), making a deep wound on the chest, which led to his demise.

A case was filed at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

