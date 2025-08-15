HRAK delegation calls on CEO, SMVD  shrine board

Katra, Aug.14: A delegation of the Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra ( HRAK ), along with representatives from the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu Region Chapter ( PHDCCIJ) comprising of President HRAK & Chairman PHDCCIJ Rakesh Wazir,HRAK’s Chairman Shyam Lal Kesar,Sr.Vice President Virender Kesar,Vice Presidents Ajay Kotwal,Nishant Sharma,Vivek Sharma,Secretary Ramneek Nawada,Executive Member Neeraj Jamwal met Shri Sachin Kumar Vaishya,newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, and presented a set of suggestions aimed at enhancing pilgrim facilities, increasing the duration of their stay, and boosting the overall Yatra.The delegation expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share their views, which they felt were crucial for the socio-economic growth of Katra and the wider Union Territory of J&K.Wazir while speaking on the occasion proposed that the massive annual inflow of around one crore pilgrims to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji be effectively rotated towards other religious and tourist destinations in J&K such as Shiv Khori, Nau Devian, Baba Dhansar, Patnitop, Bhaderwah, and Kashmir Valley sites, with an emphasis on improved infrastructure and publicity. They also stressed on the beautification of Katra town on the lines of the Golden Temple and Chandni Chowk redevelopment projects, with underground wiring, better cleanliness, and planned aesthetics.He called for the completion and enhancement of ghats at Banganga and the introduction of Aarti ceremonies there, highlighting their spiritual and cultural importance. They urged for advanced health facilities at Bhawan, Sanji Chhat, and Katra, with trained doctors and optional BP check-up points for pilgrims. The group also sought a mandatory reservation of 25% helicopter tickets for senior citizens, differently-abled pilgrims, and patients.