Hot, humid weather to persist in Kashmir till July 08: MeT

Srinagar, July 3:Hot and humid weather is expected to persist across Kashmir over the coming days, with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at scattered locations, according to the Meteorological Department.

Dr.Mukhtar Ahmad, Director, Meteorological Department, said the current spell of humid conditions is likely to continue for at least the next 48 hours. “We are expecting generally hot and humid conditions during the daytime over the next few days, accompanied by brief spells of rain or thundershowers at some places,” he said. “Though no major weather system is expected, light to scattered rainfall may occur intermittently.”

The MeT department has issued an advisory for July 6 to 8, warning of flash floods in vulnerable areas, along with the risk of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, particularly in hilly terrain. A rise in the water levels of rivers, streams, and local nullahs is also anticipated, which may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

It has also urged the public, particularly those living in landslide-prone and flood-vulnerable areas, to remain cautious and stay updated with the latest weather advisories from the MET Centre in Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters on Thursday issued a comprehensive advisory for vehicular movement on key routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), Mughal Road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) Road, and the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag axis, in view of the ongoingShriAmarnathJiYatra 2025 and ongoing road constraints.

The spokesman said that between 5:00 PM on July 2 and 5:00 PM on July 3, slow traffic movement was reported along NH-44 due to the breakdown of two heavy motor vehicles, along with single-lane road stretches at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog and KishtwariPather. These issues added to the existing traffic pressure on the route, which is already witnessing increased movement due to the Yatra.

Authorities have advised commuters from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban to carry valid photo identification if traveling after the designated cut-off timing from Jammu or Udhampur, so that their movement can be facilitated without disruption.

Passengers and operators of light motor vehicles (LMVs) have also been urged to restrict travel to daylight hours only, particularly on the Ramban-Banihal stretch, due to a heightened risk of shooting stones and landslides.

As per the traffic Plan for July 4,, subject to fair weather and road conditions, traffic for SANJY convoys, LMVs, and private passenger cars will be allowed from both sides on the Jammu-Srinagar NH-44—i.e., from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa. However, the movement of heavy motor vehicles will be permitted only on alternate days, based on road assessments by Traffic Control Units (TCUs).

“No vehicle will be allowed to move before or after the designated cut-off timings. Meanwhile, HMVs from Jakheni towards Srinagar will be allowed after a traffic and road assessment, but no such movement will be permitted beyond 7:00 PM.

On Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) Road, traffic will be regulated in one-way intervals. LMVs followed by HMVs will be allowed from Minamarg to Srinagar between 5:00 AM and 10:00 AM, and from Sonamarg to Kargil between 11:30 AM and 5:30 PM. No vehicles will be allowed after the cut-off times. Security forces have also been advised to coordinate their convoys so as not to interfere with the Yatra movements.

On Mughal Road, LMVs including passenger and private cars will be allowed from both sides. However, HMVs (up to ten tyres only) will be allowed to ply only from Shopian to Poonch between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, in line with the Divisional Commissioner’s order.

The spokesman said police has urged all commuters and transport operators to remain updated through official channels and to avoid unnecessary halts, especially near landslide-prone zones such as Ramban and Banihal. The public is advised to strictly follow cut-off timings and travel advisories to ensure their safety and minimise disruptions during the high-traffic Yatra period.