Hopes and dreams of youth can only flourish in a peaceful environment: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Kashur Riwaaj 2025, a mega event celebrating Kashmir’s Culture at Baramulla.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his heartiest congratulations to 20,000 youth of Baramulla for making history and securing world record title.

“By coming together for Ladishah and Calligraphy, you have set a new world record. This accomplishment will serve as an inspiration across the sections of society to reconnect with their heritage, embrace their culture, and uphold their values,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also lauded the Indian Army and District Administration Baramulla for the commendable endeavour.

“I salute the dedication and commitment of our Army. They are not only safeguarding the nation’s unity and integrity but also actively serving as a custodian of this region’s vibrant cultural heritage and consistently striving to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of our youth.

Unity in diversity is a hallmark of India’s great culture. The Indian Army has consistently worked to harness this power for societal benefit, creating opportunities for youth to strengthen national unity through literature, music, art, and sports,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment of Government of India and J&K Administration, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to empower Youth of J&K. With a whole-of-government approach, we are working to align the aspirations of youth of Jammu Kashmir with the nation’s aspirations, he said.

“Hopes and dreams of youth can only flourish in a peaceful environment. Pakistan-backed terrorism and separatism had robbed Jammu and Kashmir of peace, progress, and the youth’s aspirations. Now, Jammu and Kashmir is rapidly moving forward,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude on behalf of the nation and J&K UT to Army, Paramilitary and Police force for successfully executing Operation Mahadev, in which three Pakistani terrorists involved in the April 22 heinous Pahalgam terror attack were eliminated in Dachigam forest.

He also called upon the youth to rise above language, sect, and religion and collectively counter those who spread public unrest.

“There are disturbing elements in society who attempt to justify terrorism and the killing of innocent lives and try to held hostage the aspirations and dreams of lakhs of youth. Such individuals need to be unmasked,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He further sought the cooperation of young generation in the fight against drug menace and to bring the youth who have fallen prey to drug addiction back into the mainstream.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor announced Guru-Shishya Parampara programme of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and Calligraphy course in collaboration of JKAACL with University of Kashmir.

J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages with University of Kashmir is going to launch a 6 month and one year Certificate/ Diploma course in Calligraphy.

Under the JKAACL’s Guru-Shishya Parampara programme, Gurus to train 4-8 shishyas in extinct arts and will receive Rs 10,000 per month. The Shishyas will also get Rs 5000 per month, while assistants will receive Rs 7500 per month.

Principal Secretary Culture, Shri Brij Mohan Sharma; GOC 19 Infantry Division, Major General Paranvir Singh Punia; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; DIG North Kashmir, Maqsood-Ul-Zaman; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa; senior officials of Security Forces, Civil and Police Administration; office bearers of Universal Record Forum, Artists, prominent citizens and youth in large number were present.