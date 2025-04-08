Hope the situation here gets improved: NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq as Amit Shah chairs security meeting in Srinagar

National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Tuesday hoped that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir gets improved.

Sadiq comments came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting in Srinagar to review the security situation in J-K.

Speaking with ANI, Sadiq said, “We hope that the situation here gets improved. If that happens, there would be no one happier than National Conference. Several ministers, MLAs and members have been killed. We hope that the situation is improved as soon as possible,”

Sadiq also demanded the restoration of statehood in J-K.

“But more than that, the PM and HM of this country have promised us the restoration of statehood. We hope that we get the statehood as soon as possible so that we can take J&K ahead,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah chaired a meeting in Srinagar to review the security situation in J-K today.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah said that three more groups had decided to sever ties with the Hurriyat Conference and hailed this development as a clear reflection of the growing trust in India’s Constitution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said that three more organisations–Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front– officially disassociated themselves from the Hurriyat.

Shah emphasised that this development aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a united and powerful Bharat.

“Three more organisations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people’s trust in the Constitution of India within the valley. Modi Ji’s vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organizations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it,” Shah posted on X.

The Home Ministry decided on March 11 to ban two organisations–the Awami Action Committee, led by prominent Kashmiri cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen, headed by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari–for five years over alleged anti-national activities. (ANI)