“Hope his soul rests in peace..”: Widow of deceased Navy officer at his wreath laying ceremony

The wreath-laying ceremony of deceased Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir was held at the Cargo Terminal on Wednesday before his mortal remains were sent to his hometown in Karnal, Haryana, for the final rites.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva were present at the solemn ceremony to offer their final respects.

Grieving family members, close friends, and relatives also gathered to pay heartfelt tributes to the jawan.

The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.

In a heart-wrenching scene marked by silence and salutes, the widow of the deceased naval officer stood inconsolable at the funeral ceremony held in honour of her husband.

Amidst tears and tribute, she gathered her strength to share a few final words to the remains of her beloved, capturing both sorrow and admiration.

“I hope his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us really proud, and we should keep this pride in every way,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion as she broke down.

The ceremony was attended by fellow officers, family members, and dignitaries, all of whom paid their respects to the brave soul.

Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire. The young officer, a native of Haryana, had recently tied the knot, with his wedding reception held just days earlier on April 16.

“He was married just a few days back; four days ago, it was his reception, and there was a celebration all over here. Today, we come to know that terrorists have killed him,” said one of Narwal’s neighbours.

Earlier in the day, the grief-stricken grandfather of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, appealed to the government to take decisive action to eliminate terrorism.

“We request that the government give such people (attackers) strict punishment and end terrorism by any means necessary,” said Hawa Singh, Lieutenant Narwal’s grandfather, in a heavy voice.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, in a statement shared by the Indian Navy, expressed deep sorrow over the officer’s death.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy wrote, “Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief.”

“The Indian Navy also stands in solemn solidarity with all others who lost their lives in this heinous act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families, and we pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” the post further added.

Haryana MLA Jagmohan Anand visited the bereaved family in Karnal to offer condolences and express solidarity.

“This tragic incident cannot be condemned enough… I appeal to the Prime Minister that the time has come to teach a lesson to the land from which terrorism is flourishing. PoK should be made a part of India so that the country gets the message that there is a capable government in the country… Even God will not forgive them (attackers) for such brutal murders. The people of Kashmir will also have to come out on the streets and unite against this incident because their livelihood has also been affected,” Jagmohan Anand said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, “The attack is extremely unfortunate. The more it is condemned, the less it is… The government is standing with the families of those who died in this moment of sadness. I will pray to God to give a place to their valiant souls in his feet….Strict action should be taken against those who committed this heinous incident so that anyone else thinks twice before even considering doing such a thing.”

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible. (ANI)