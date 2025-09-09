Hope Floats on Dal Lake:  Vital stopover for migratory birds amid growing environmental concerns

Follow us on

Abid Bashir

Srinagar, Sept 8: The shimmering waters of Dal and Anchar lakes, long celebrated for their beauty and cultural significance, transformed last winter into vibrant habitats teeming with thousands of migratory birds, according to the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2025.

The Census report reveals that Dal Lake alone hosted an impressive 13,797 waterbirds, while neighbouring Anchar Lake sheltered 1,162. These figures underscore not only the abundance but also the ecological richness of these twin urban wetlands.

The census recorded the overwhelming dominance of the Eurasian Moorhen, with 11,365 individuals, nearly 78 per cent of Dal’s total, gliding effortlessly among reed beds and shallow marshes. The Grey-headed Swamphen (1,283) and the Mallard (1,149) contributed to the vibrant avian diversity, highlighting Dal’s dual role as a cultural icon and a thriving ecological sanctuary.

Spanning 21 square kilometers, Dal Lake is framed by floating gardens, wooden houseboats, and the majestic Zabarwan mountains. Its waters are nourished by the Tailbal Nalla and regulated through the Dal Gate and Nalla Amir Khan. “Beneath its surface lies a complex ecosystem supporting over 117 species of aquatic plants, including the sacred lotus (Nelumbo nucifera) and tall reeds (Phragmites australis). Phytoplankton such as Navicula radiosa and Pediastrum duplex enrich the food chain, providing sustenance for migratory birds arriving from Central Asia and beyond,” the census report states.

Experts explain that the dominance of Moorhens reflects the prevalence of shallow freshwater zones rich in emergent vegetation, ideal breeding and feeding grounds. Meanwhile, the presence of dabbling ducks like Mallards and marsh-dwelling swamphens indicates a mosaic of habitats that support both open-water and reed-loving species.

Officials from the Wetlands Division Kashmir described the census findings as both reassuring and cautionary. “These wetlands are lifelines, not only for local biodiversity but also for thousands of migratory birds that seek refuge here during harsh winters. Protecting them means safeguarding a living heritage,” said a senior official familiar with the census.

However, conservationists warn that Dal and Anchar face increasing pressures from pollution, encroachment, untreated sewage inflow, and unregulated tourism, threatening their fragile ecological balance. Despite these challenges, the return of nearly 15,000 birds last winter offers a hopeful sign of resilience.

As houseboats cast mirrored reflections on Dal’s waters and the calls of coots, grebes, and ducks fill the air, the 2025 census stands as a testament that Kashmir’s wetlands remain vital sanctuaries, an integral part of Asia’s wider migratory flyways.