“Honoured to be Democratic nominee for New York City mayor”: Zohran Mamdani

New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani has said that he is “honoured” to be the Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City. He even referred to former South African President Nelson Mandela’s quote.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City,” he posted on X.

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a New York State Assembly member and democratic socialist, is the leader as first-choice votes are tallied in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary.

Born in Uganda, Indian-American Mamdani is the first South Asian man to serve in the New York State Assembly, the first Ugandan, and the only third Muslim ever to be a member of the body. He was born to Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Indo-Ugandan professor Mahmood Mamdani.

Earlier, former Governor Andrew Cuomo had conceded the Democratic primary for New York City mayor to Zohran Mamdani, telling his supporters at his election night party, “Tonight was not our night, but it was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night, NBC News reported.

“Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night, and he put together a great campaign, and he touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote, and he really ran a highly impactful campaign.” Cuomo said, “I called him. I congratulated him.”

Cuomo said, “Tonight is his night. He deserved it.” He said, “He won.” In his remarks, Andrew Cuomo said he wants to “look at all the numbers as they come in”, mentioning that the primary is heading to rounds of ranked choice voting.

He said the city is facing “important issues” and made a veiled reference to a looming decision that he could still appear on the November elections after he launches his new party.

He said, “The challenges we face are real, and they deserve real consideration.” Andrew Cuomo stated, “And I want to give some thought about the best way to help address them, the best way to help the party, but most of all, the best way to help the city, and that’s what we’ll be thinking about as we go forward.”

If elected, Mamdani (33) would be the city’s first Muslim mayor. He has gained support in the closing weeks of the race as he has presented a progressive vision for the city. His election campaign has focused on tackling higher costs, promising to freeze rents and offer free buses, universal childcare and other progressive policies that would be paid for in part by raising taxes on the rich, NBC News reported.

He has become the focal point for an anti-Cuomo movement that has been united under the banner of “Don’t rank Cuomo,” stressing that he does not deserve a successful political comeback after resigning from office in 2021 over sexual harassment allegations, NBC News reported.

Zohran Mamdani has also been able to reach cross-endorsement deals with fellow candidates, including city Comptroller Brad Lander and former DNC vice chair Michael Blake, as per the report.

He also received support from Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Working Families Party, and Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders. State Attorney General Letitia James has asked supporters to include Mamdani on their ranked-choice ballots. (ANI)