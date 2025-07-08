Honoring the legacy of Imam Hussain (AS) : Thousands converge at grand Shaheed-e-Azam conference

Poonch, July 07: In a profound display of devotion and unity, the spiritually vibrant region of Mandi witnessed an awe-inspiring gathering at Darul Uloom Raza-e-Mustafa (Aala Peer Mandi), where thousands attended the Grand Shaheed-e-Azam Conference to pay tribute to the timeless message of Imam Hussain (A.S.).

Presided over by Pir-e-Tariqat, Rehbar-e-Shari’at Hazrat Syed Farooq Hussain Bukhari, the event brought together leading Islamic scholars, community leaders, and followers of the Ahl al-Bayt in a spiritually charged atmosphere.

In his keynote address, Al-Haj Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi, founder of Tehreek-e-Saut-ul-Awliya Kashmir, emphasized that Imam Hussain (A.S.) is a beacon of truth, sacrifice, and justice for humanity.

If Muslims today embody the character of Imam Hussain, we can eliminate tyranny, injustice, and chaos. Social justice lies at the core of his teachings,” he stated.

Renowned scholar Al-Haj Mufti Syed Basharat Hussain Rizvi Barkati, known as The Lion of Ahl-e-Sunnat, passionately spoke on the sanctity and honor of the Prophet’s family (Sadaat).

Respecting Sadaat is the foundation of faith. Their reverence reflects love for the Holy Prophet (SAW),” he declared.

Adding youthful vigor to the event, Syed Warid Hussain Mashhadi, a rising scholar, spoke about the need for moral guidance and reform among today’s youth. His address resonated deeply with the younger audience.

The host and General Secretary of Darul Uloom Raza-e-Mustafa, Maulana Shahid Bukhari, extended his heartfelt thanks to all guests, scholars, organizers, and attendees. He also encouraged continued support for the institution’s educational and spiritual initiatives.

Core message of the Conference was to promote peace, unity, love, and the spirit of sacrifice as exemplified by Imam Hussain (A.S.), reaffirming his legacy as a source of eternal guidance for all humanity.

The conference concluded on a spiritually uplifting note, leaving a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of all who attended.