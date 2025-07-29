Holy pilgrimage to BudhaAmarnathJi commences from Jammu

JAMMU, July 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the holy ShriBudhaAmarnathJiYatra 2025 from Bhagwati Nagar YatriNiwas, Jammu. The event marked the commencement of the sacred pilgrimage to the revered shrine of Lord Shiva in Poonch district.

Extending his best wishes to the devotees, the Lieutenant Governor said he hoped for a safe, peaceful, and spiritually enriching journey for all pilgrims. “The sacred journey to the abode of Mahadev is an enlightening experience. I strongly believe this pilgrimage is the greatest alchemy and unveils the secrets of life before the devotees,” said LG Sinha.

He commended the efforts of the Baba Amarnath and BudhaAmarnathYatriNyas, the Tourism Department, the district administration, and all other stakeholders involved in the preparations. He also expressed gratitude to the volunteer organisations and langar service groups contributing to the seamless conduct of the yatra.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor informed that more than 1,000 pilgrims from across the country are part of the first batch. “Till yesterday, over 3.77 lakh pilgrims have performed darshan at the holy cave shrine of ShriAmarnathJi. I am confident that pilgrims will also arrive in large numbers for ShriBudhaAmarnathJiYatra to seek blessings of Bholenath and pray for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and the nation,” he said.

All necessary arrangements have been put in place for the yatra and the annual BudhaAmarnathJiMela, which attracts thousands of devotees every year.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by eminent spiritual leaders, heads of religious organisations, public representatives, senior officials of the civil administration, police, and security forces, along with a large number of devotees and citizens.