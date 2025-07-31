“Holy Amarnath Yatra Crosses 4 Lakh Mark”: LG Manoj Sinha 

Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

"The record number of Darshans & arrival of devotees from across the country, globe is a testament to India's unity": LG

Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the Holy Amarnath Yatra has crossed the figure of 4 Lakh today.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Baba Amarnath makes the impossible, possible. With his blessings, the Holy Yatra today crossed the figure of 4 Lakh. I bow to Lord Shiva for this miracle and express my gratitude to everyone involved in making the holy pilgrimage a divine experience for devotees.”

“The record number of Darshans & arrival of devotees from across the country and the globe is a testament to India’s unity & its resolve to overcome the challenges. I am truly thankful to the devotees, who have shown immense faith and strengthened our priceless spiritual heritage,”the post reads.

“This godly expedition is incomparable not because it’s arduous & challenging but because it’s an inimitable journey into pure bliss. It’s a spiritual experience & gives an opportunity to devotees to know themselves & offers deep trust & fills their hearts with infinite gratitude,”he added.

