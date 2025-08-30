Hockey J&K celebrates National Sports Day 2025

Follow us on

Jammu, Aug 29: Hockey J&K in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council celebrated National Sports Day, a day dedicated to the memory of the Hockey Wizard, Major Dhyan Chand, at K K Hakku Stadium, here on Friday.The occasion was graced by Rajiv Sharma (Member Sports Council) as the Chief Guest and Satpal Singh (Divisional Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council) as the Guest of Honour, Tejinder Singh (Secretary, Hockey J&K) and Robin Singh (Executive Member, Hockey J&K), who paid floral tribute at the statue of Major Dhyan Chand. Rajiv Sharma highlighted the life and legendary achievements of Major Dhyan Chand, inspiring the gathering with stories of his excellence. The Chief Guest also spoke about the importance of sports in life, emphasizing how sports shape discipline, fitness, and character. He applauded the hard work of Hockey J&K, appreciating the drastic improvement witnessed in recent times, and motivated young players to continue chasing their dreams with dedication.A thrilling exhibition match between two teams added energy and excitement to the celebration, showcasing the spirit of hockey and teamwork. Rajiv Sharma conveyed thanks to the J&K Sports Council and Hockey India for their continuous support in the promotion and development of hockey in the J&K UT.To encourage the players, refreshments were also provided after the match, making the celebration more memorable and joyful for the participants.Hockey J&K remains committed to nurturing young talent, spreading the love for hockey, and strengthening the sporting culture across Jammu & Kashmir. Other dignitaries present were Ajay Gupta (Manager, K K Hakku Stadium Jammu) and coaches of J&K Sports Council.