HM Amit Shah visits Poonch, assures special relief package

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah on Friday visited Poonch to express solidarity with the families affected by recent shelling by Pakistan in civilian areas in the district.

Upon his arrival, the Home Minister was welcomed by Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana and accompanied to various locations in the City by the latter and Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

They toured various locations in the city, which have been severely affected by indiscriminate and brutal shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Union Home Minister interacted with the affected families and expressed solidarity with them. During the tour, Minister Rana pitched for a special relief and reconstruction package for the affected families, highlighting the urgent need for support and rehabilitation.

The Union Home Minister also distributed appointment letters to eligible individuals, along with LG Sinha and Minister Rana, providing them with opportunities for employment and financial stability.

Additionally, he visited religious institutions in the area, assuring the community of the government’s support and commitment to their well-being.

In his speech, the Union Home Minister announced that the Union Government will soon come up with a special package for the affected families in Poonch. This announcement was met with appreciation and hope from the local population, who have suffered immense loss due to the shelling.

Minister Rana, who is a political stalwart of Pir Panjal Region comprising the districts of Poonch and Rajouri, both affected by recent LoC shelling, expressed hope that the HM’s visit will bring solace and much-needed relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have been facing difficulties due to the ongoing situation.

On behalf of J&K Government led by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, he thanked the Union Home Minister for his personal attention to the needs of the people of Poonch and for assuring a special package for their relief and rehabilitation.

The visit by the Union Home Minister has been seen as a significant step towards addressing the needs and concerns of the people of Poonch, and it is hoped that the special package announced by him will bring much-needed relief and support to the affected families.