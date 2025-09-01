BreakingJammuNational

HM Amit Shah visits flood-hit Chak Mangu in Jammu, assures rehabilitation measures

RK Online Desk
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited Chak Mangu, a flood-affected village in Jammu, and took stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said that disaster response forces have been pressed into service and are carrying out evacuation, relief and medical assistance for the affected people.

Shah interacted with local residents and assured them that the Centre stands firmly with them in this hour of crisis. He said the Modi-led government is committed to ensuring timely rehabilitation of those affected by the calamity.

“The government is taking adequate measures for rehabilitation. Relief, rescue and medical care are being provided on priority,” Shah said during the visit.

 

