HM Amit Shah to visit Jammu, assess situation in flood-hit areas

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Jammu on August 31 and September 1 to assess the situation in the flood-affected areas of the region.

Official sources told that during his visit Shah will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas to evaluate the extent of the damage caused by recent flooding.

“He will also hold meetings with senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review relief and rehabilitation efforts and ensure swift assistance to those impacted,” sources said, adding, “The Union Home Minister will engage with local authorities to discuss measures for immediate relief, restoration of essential services, and long-term strategies to mitigate future flood risks.”

His visit aims to reaffirm the Government of India’s solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and ensure coordinated efforts between the Central and Union Territory administrations for effective disaster response.

Pertinently, the Union Home Minister has been in touch with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah since the day weather has turned inclement and Jammu region has been hit by cloudbursts and landslides.

Shah’s visit underscores the Central Government’s commitment to supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir during this challenging time.

LG Sinha has briefed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the flood situation and the ongoing relief and rescue operations in various districts of flood hit Jammu region.

He has directed the officials for maximum readiness and presence of staff at their posts to respond to emergency situations—(KNO)