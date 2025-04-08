HM Amit Shah directs Security Agencies to intensify efforts to eliminate Terrorism in J&K

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar today.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Chief of Army Staff, GOC-in-C (Northern Command), Chief Secretary &DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eradicating terrorism.

During the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of security agencies for significant reduction in terror-related incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organisations.

He reiterated the zero tolerance policy against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah said that Due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi Government, the entire terror eco-system nurtured by elements inimical to our country in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled.

Amit Shah directed all security agencies to continue efforts with a coordinated approach to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He also directed that the implementation of Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan must be ensured in mission mode.

Home Minister said that all agencies should continue to work in a coordinated manner so that the gains made after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Union Territory can be sustained and the goal of ‘terror free J&K’ can be achieved at the earliest. Home Minister said that the Modi Government is providing all resources necessary to achieve this goal.

Union Home Minister also reviewed the preparedness of Amarnathji Yatra which is scheduled from 3rd July to 9th August this year and directed concerned agencies to take all necessary action for conducting holy yatra peacefully.