HM Amit Shah assures full support to J&K after Kathua Cloudburst

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a cloudburst that struck Kathua district.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said he had spoken to both the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister of J&K to take stock of the situation.

He informed that relief and rescue operations were underway with the local administration leading efforts, supported by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) that have been rushed to the affected area.

“The Modi government stands firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K in this hour of crisis. Every possible support will be extended,” the Home Minister assured.

Authorities have intensified rescue measures to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the natural calamity, while assessment of damage and relief requirements is continuing.

