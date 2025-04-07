Breaking

HM Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar, visits residence of late DySP Humayun

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Monday, where he was welcomed at the airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Following his arrival, Shah paid a visit to the home of Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzamil, who was among four officers killed during an encounter in Kokernag, South Kashmir, on September 13, 2023.

Pertinently, on Sunday Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu for his three day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He arrived on the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and when the security situation is volatile in the border areas of Jammu region.

