Hizb Terrorist Escape Case: SIA Raids Underway In South Kashmir

The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir police is conducting raids in Awantipora and Bijbehara in South Kashmir on Wednesday in connection with the case of a terrorist’s escape.

Officials told GNS that team of SIA along with police were carrying raids at two places in Awantipora and Bijbehara.

The raids are being carried out in connection with a case related to the escape of Hizbul terrorist Amin Baba.

Till the time this report was being filed, there was no information available regarding any arrests or recoveries. More details will follow.(GNS)