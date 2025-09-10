BreakingKashmir

Hizb Terrorist Escape Case: SIA Raids Underway In South Kashmir

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Follow us on

The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir police is conducting raids in Awantipora and Bijbehara in South Kashmir on Wednesday in connection with the case of a terrorist’s escape.

Officials told GNS that team of SIA along with police were carrying raids at two places in Awantipora and Bijbehara.

The raids are being carried out in connection with a case related to the escape of Hizbul terrorist Amin Baba.

Till the time this report was being filed, there was no information available regarding any arrests or recoveries. More details will follow.(GNS)

IUST organises workshop to strengthen institutional readiness for NAAC reassessment
Centre reviews public health preparedness for management of Covid-19
J&K witnesses “new era of Peace, Development & Prosperity” under Modi-led Central Govt: Vivek Bali
Crude Oil prices surge amid escalating Middle East tensions and Geopolitical uncertainty
Mohammad Shahid Saleem assumes charge as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts
City
DC reviews progress under JKCIP
Jammu
DC visits flood-affected area of Kalaban – Mendhar
Jammu
DC conducts extensive tour of Pouni to review restoration works
Jammu