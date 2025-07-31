Hit and run case: Accused arrested in Jammu

Jammu, July 30: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested the accused who was involved in and hit and run case by trying to crush an elderly man by his Thar vehicle in Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu.“The accused was arrested from Jammu by the specially constituted teams,” SHO Gandhi Nagar Police Station, Arun Sharma told Rising Kashmir. A challan will soon be produced in the court very soon against the accused. It may be mentioned that the accused, Mannan Anand, drove over his Black coloured Thar on the 68-year-old elderly in Gandhi Nagar injuring the elderly man seriously. The old man suffered severe head injuries and has been shifted to Fortis Hospital in Punjab after his condition reportedly worsened in the GMC-Jammu.“The accused Thar driver Mannan Anand son of Rajinder Anand of House number 62, Sec 4, Nanak Nagar, Jammu, who was absconding in case FIR No 163/2025 under sections 281, 125(a), and 109 BNS has been arrested by Police Station Gandhi Nagar.”