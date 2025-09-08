SEOSportsTop Stories

History Created-Match Winner of Babar Azam-Nawaz takes Hat-trick as Afghanistan sink to record low

Mohammad Nawaz enters the record books with hat-trick and five-wicket haul in UAE T20I tri-series final against Afghanistan

Pakistan bowled Afghanistan out for 66 in 15.5 overs while defending a modest 142-run target on a tricky pitch. Afghan captain Rashid Khan took three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 141-8, with Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 27.

Nawaz dismissed Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai off successive deliveries for ducks and then removed Ibrahim Zadran for nine off the first ball of his next over to complete a hat-trick. Nawaz became the third Pakistani bowler after Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Hasnain to achieve the feat in T20Is

Here is look back at Stats

  • 5 for 19 – Mohammad Nawaz became only the second bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a men’s T20 tournament Final  after Papua New Guinea’s Norman Vanua, who took 5 for 17 against Vanuatu in the final of the 2019 Pacific Games.
  • Nawaz is also only the third to take a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in T20Is after Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in the Asia Cup and Sam Curran in the T20 World Cup, both in 2022.
  • 15 – Wickets taken by spinners in Sharjah in the final, the joint-Third-Highest in a men’s T20I match.
  • 20 – Number of wickets taken by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over of an innings in men’s T20Is. Only Oman’s Bilal Khan (22) has taken more wickets in the first over in this format

 

Rebuttal: No Best Grassroots Center Award Granted to JKSC’s Football Academy in 2023-24
Govt ensuring safe return of J&K students from Iran: CM Abdullah
3-Match One-Day Series: RCC scripts thrilling 1-wkt win over Country Cricket Academy
Inter District UT Level Wrestling tournament kick starts at Bhaderwah
Making Waves: 36 Youngsters Celebrate Swimming Success at Nigeen Lake
