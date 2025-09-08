History Created-Match Winner of Babar Azam-Nawaz takes Hat-trick as Afghanistan sink to record low

Pakistan bowled Afghanistan out for 66 in 15.5 overs while defending a modest 142-run target on a tricky pitch. Afghan captain Rashid Khan took three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 141-8, with Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 27.
Nawaz dismissed Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai off successive deliveries for ducks and then removed Ibrahim Zadran for nine off the first ball of his next over to complete a hat-trick. Nawaz became the third Pakistani bowler after Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Hasnain to achieve the feat in T20Is
Here is look back at Stats
- 5 for 19 – Mohammad Nawaz became only the second bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a men’s T20 tournament Final after Papua New Guinea’s Norman Vanua, who took 5 for 17 against Vanuatu in the final of the 2019 Pacific Games.
- Nawaz is also only the third to take a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in T20Is after Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in the Asia Cup and Sam Curran in the T20 World Cup, both in 2022.
- 15 – Wickets taken by spinners in Sharjah in the final, the joint-Third-Highest in a men’s T20I match.
- 20 – Number of wickets taken by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over of an innings in men’s T20Is. Only Oman’s Bilal Khan (22) has taken more wickets in the first over in this format