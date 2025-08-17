Historic Janmashtami procession revived after 3 decades in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 16: In a historic moment, the Kashmiri Pandit community on Saturday revived the Janmashtami procession from Wandhama to Nunnar in Ganderbal—the first such event since the 1990s.

The festival of Janmashtami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm in the Nunnar area. Devotees gathered early at the local temple to offer prayers, sing bhajans, and perform special rituals. The celebrations were enriched by traditional devotional songs and cultural performances, reflecting the spiritual and festive spirit of the occasion.

Speaking on the sidelines, VirJiRaina, a community member, said, “It was in 1990 when the last Janmashtami procession was held from Wandhama. After more than three decades, we are fortunate to revive this tradition and carry it forward from Wandhama to Nunnar.”

Raina added that the Kashmiri Pandit community has been celebrating Janmashtami in Ganderbal for the past three years. “This revival holds deep emotional and spiritual significance for us. It is not just a celebration, but also a message of faith, resilience, and togetherness.”

Local residents welcomed the event, noting that the festival strengthens communal harmony and brotherhood in the region. Authorities had made arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, former MLA Ganderbal Sheikh IshfaqJabbar and District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson NuzhatIshfaq participated in the Janmashtami rally. Speaking to the media, Sheikh IshfaqJabbar extended his greetings to the Kashmiri Pandit community and called the event a joyous milestone.

“It is a good sign that after so many years, the Janmashtami rally has once again started from Wandhama. We hope Kashmiri Pandits will return to the Valley, and that we continue to live together in peace and brotherhood,” he said.