“Historic day for India’s cooperative sector,” HM Amit Shah to unveil New National Cooperation Policy 2025

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah today will unveil the National Cooperative Policy 2025 at the Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, marking a historic milestone for India’s cooperative sector.

In a post on X, Shah stated that the policy will steer the cooperative movement toward a future driven by innovation, modern technology, and the energy of young people.

“Today is a historic day for India’s cooperative sector, as under Modi ji’s leadership, the country will receive the new ‘National Cooperation Policy 2025’. This policy will prepare the cooperative movement for the future by connecting it with innovation, modern technology, and youth power,” he posted on X.

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, the new cooperative policy 2025 aims to revive and modernise the cooperative sector, as well as realise the vision of prosperity through cooperation by creating a roadmap at the grassroots level.

Earlier in 2002, India’s first National Cooperative Policy was issued, providing a basic framework for the better management of economic activities within cooperative institutions.

“In the last 20 years, many major changes have taken place in society, the country and the world due to globalisation and technological advancement. Keeping these changes in mind, it became necessary to formulate a new policy so that cooperative institutions can be made more active and useful in the current economic scenario and the role of the cooperative sector can be strengthened in achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’,” said the Ministry.

The objective of the National Cooperative Policy is to make cooperative institutions inclusive, manage them professionally, prepare them for the future, and be able to create large-scale employment and livelihood opportunities, especially in rural India.

A 48-member national-level committee headed by former Union Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu has prepared the new National Cooperative Policy. This committee included members from national/state cooperative federations, cooperative societies of all levels and sectors, representatives of the concerned central and state government ministries or departments, and academicians.

To ensure a participatory and inclusive approach, the committee held 17 meetings and four regional workshops in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Patna. A total of 648 valuable suggestions received from stakeholders were carefully evaluated and incorporated in the new cooperative policy.

Members of the drafting committee of the National Cooperative Policy, Chairmen and Managing Directors of all National Cooperative Unions, senior officials of the Ministry, senior officials of National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), National Council of Cooperative Training (NCCT) and Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) will be present on the occasion when Amit Shah will announce the National Cooperative Policy 2025. (ANI)