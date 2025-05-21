Breaking

“His dream of developed, harmonious nation continues to inspire us”: Dr Audil Farooq remembers former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Photo: Twitter

Congress leader and Media Coordinator for Kashmir, Dr. Audil Farooq Mir Lasjan today Paid Tribute to Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary.

In a post on X, Dr. Audil wrote, “Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji, whose life was tragically cut short by a heinous act of terrorism decades ago. Yet, with the passage of time, his legacy shines ever brighter.”

“A towering statesman and visionary far ahead of his era, he ignited India’s march toward modernization and technological advancement, empowering an entire generation with hope and opportunity.” he added.

“His supreme sacrifice was not merely a national tragedy—it marked a profound turning point in our nation’s journey. His martyrdom stands as a solemn reminder of the price of leadership and the depth of his unwavering commitment to a united, progressive India.” Dr. Audil wrote in a post.

He further wrote in a post, “His dream of a developed, harmonious nation continues to inspire us. We also pay homage to the victims of terrorism in Pahalgam including the Ambassador of Kashmeriat Syed Adil Hussain Shah who sacrificed his life while saving the tourists!”

“We pay homage to all the forces who fight terrorism day in and day out to keep the nation safe .We owe our prayers & support to all the border area countrymen who come under crossfire while cross-border actions” He added.

