Himachal Mudslide: Three Kashmiris Laid To Rest, Another Body Found

Follow us on

Ganderbal, Sep 06 : Three Kashmiri labourers who lost their lives in a mudslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district were laid to rest today in their native villages in Kangan, Central Kashmir.

Rescue operations are continuing across Himachal Pradesh as heavy rains and landslides have left several areas devastated.

While the weather remained clear on Friday, dark clouds returned over many districts on Saturday, with landslides still blocking hundreds of roads. Authorities are working to restore connectivity, even as the state reels under significant loss of life and property.

Two more bodies were recovered from the debris at Akhara Bazaar in Kullu on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Tahir and Hussain, while the search for another man, Gulzar, is still underway. Earlier, the bodies of three Kashmiris — Sajad Ahmad, Abdul Rashid, and Mehraj — had been retrieved from the same site on Friday.

On Saturday morning, the body of Wakar Ahmad, also from Kashmir, was recovered and sent for a postmortem. Rescue teams are also searching for an NDRF personnel member who went missing after being trapped in the landslide while resting in his room.(KNS)