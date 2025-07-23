High-level WB team tours J&K tourist spots

Jammu, July 22:A high-level delegation from the World Bank, currently visiting the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is set to visit the Baradari Rafting Point in Reasi district tomorrow to explore opportunities for tourism infrastructure development and potential funding support.

The 25-member World Bank team is conducting on-ground assessments of various tourist destinations across J&K, with the aim of facilitating funding releases for enhancing tourism infrastructure in the region.

Assistant Director AlkaMisra confirmed to Rising Kashmir that the World Bank team plans to visit Reasi at 8 AM tomorrow, weather permitting. Besides Baradari, the delegates will also inspect other promising tourism sites within the Reasi district.

Baradari, known for its adventure and heritage appeal, has been identified as a potential hub for tourism development, with the World Bank keen on supporting infrastructure improvements to boost the sector.

Earlier today, the delegation visited Sannasar for an on-site evaluation of tourism potential. They also held meetings with officials and stakeholders in Sannasar and Jammu to gather feedback on infrastructure needs and strategies for promoting tourism in J&K.

This visit follows previous assessments conducted by the team at various tourist locations in the Kashmir region, as part of their comprehensive review of funding requirements for tourism development across the Union Territory.