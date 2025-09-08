High Court donates Rs. 54,40,500 to CM’s Relief Fund

Follow us on

In a gesture of solidarity and compassion, the High Court today handed over a cheque of Rs. 54,40,500/- to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the rehabilitation and welfare of those who have suffered due to recent devastating floods in the region.

The Judiciary took this noble step with an aim to support the people affected by the recent devastating floods in the region.

The cheque was formally presented to the Chief Minister, with an assurance that the contribution, though modest, reflects the heartfelt support of the entire judicial fraternity. Collective action, the Court emphasized, is essential to rebuild lives and restore normalcy in the flood-ravaged areas.

The contribution symbolizes the concern and commitment of the institution towards the larger cause of public welfare. The floods, which left many families displaced and caused significant damage to property and livelihood, have deeply impacted the socio-economic fabric of the Union Territory. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the High Court has expressed its empathy with the affected families and assured that every possible effort will be made to stand by them in this hour of distress.

This gesture from the Judiciary of the J&K and Ladakh not only highlights the spirit of compassion but also reinforces the message that during times of adversity, unity and shared responsibility can help overcome the greatest challenges.