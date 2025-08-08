‘Hidden Pandemic’: Painkiller misuse, drug dependency surge in Kashmir

Public health experts in Kashmir have raised serious concerns over the unregulated and widespread use of painkillers and other medications without medical supervision, warning that the practice is fueling a growing health crisis in the Valley.

Doctors are sounding the alarm on the dangers of self-medication, particularly the misuse of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which they say is contributing to a rise in cases of kidney failure, liver disease, and drug dependency.

Dr.Masood Rashid, Critical Care Expert with the J&K Health Department, described the overuse of painkillers as a “major contributor” to the alarming increase in renal failure cases across the region. He also pointed to uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension, particularly among the elderly, as key factors exacerbating the crisis.

“Chronic use of NSAIDs can damage the kidneys, cause peptic ulcers, and even lead to heart complications,” Dr. Rashid warned. “Many people purchase painkillers over the counter for minor aches without realizing the long-term damage.”

Dr. Rashid also highlighted a disturbing trend: the rising incidence of fatty liver disease in the Valley. “We are increasingly seeing fatty liver among young and middle-aged adults—it’s becoming alarmingly common,” he said. “If left untreated, it can progress to chronic liver disease or even liver failure.”

He cautioned against rapid weight-loss methods being adopted by overweight individuals, stating that such practices can worsen liver health. “Weight reduction should be gradual and medically guided. Quick fixes often harm the liver rather than help,” he noted.

Adding to the concern is the increasing prevalence of Hepatitis B and C infections. “These viral infections, if not diagnosed and treated in time, pose a serious risk to liver health,” he said, urging early testing and intervention.

Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, Head of the Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, warned that liver failure cases may surge in the next five years, driven largely by drug addiction in the region.

“In the coming half-decade, we may be facing a significant spike in liver failure cases,” Dr. Khan said. “Hospitals must be equipped to deal with this emerging health challenge.”

He also emphasized that the misuse of even common drugs like Paracetamol can be fatal. “An overdose—just eight grams—can lead to acute liver failure and death. It remains a serious public health concern.”

Experts are particularly concerned about the growing misuse of antibiotics and the rise of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which they describe as “the world’s biggest hidden pandemic.”

“The easy availability of over-the-counter drugs has led to widespread misuse,” Dr. Khan said. “People often take antibiotics unnecessarily, leading to resistant infections that are much harder to treat.”

Dr. Rashid also warned of the increasing reliance on quackery and self-medication, particularly in rural areas with limited access to healthcare.

“These practices can lead to severe complications, including antibiotic resistance, liver toxicity, hypervitaminosis, and renal impairment,” he said. “Patients must consult qualified doctors. Self-medication often results in incorrect dosages, prolonged use, and dangerous side effects.”

Renowned Kashmir-born pain specialist and researcher Dr.AkhtarPurvez pointed to the lack of regulatory oversight and poor healthcare access as key drivers of the crisis.

“In areas with limited healthcare infrastructure, people are more likely to self-medicate,” Dr.Purvez said. “This leads to dependency on over-the-counter drugs and traditional remedies, many of which pose long-term health risks.”

He advocated for non-pharmacological pain management approaches such as physiotherapy and lifestyle modifications. “Chronic pain management should involve hydration, regular monitoring of kidney and liver function, and a multidisciplinary approach,” he added.

Dr.Purvez also underscored the dangers of habitual drug use. “Over time, individuals may require higher doses to achieve the same effect, leading to dependency, addiction, and serious health risks.”