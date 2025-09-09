Hi-tech drones aid Army in reaching flood-stranded families  

Follow us on



JAMMU, Sept 08: In a landmark move during the ongoing relief efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has, for the first time, deployed high-tech logistic drones to deliver essential supplies to flood-affected areas cut off due to heavy rains in the Jammu region.

The state-of-the-art logistic drones, inducted into the Army last year in J&K, have now been utilised to provide relief materials in some of the worst-hit and inaccessible locations. This marks a significant advancement in the Army’s disaster response capabilities in the Union Territory.

According to PRO Defence Suneel Bartwal, the drones carried around 300 kilograms of food and medicines to the remote Chilla village in Kathua district, which has been isolated by floods for several days.

“Sixteen families stranded in Chilla village received critical relief supplies swiftly, thanks to coordinated efforts between the Army’s Gurj Division and the civil administration,” Bartwal informed Rising Kashmir.

This innovative deployment underscores the Army’s commitment to leveraging technology for rapid response and efficient delivery of humanitarian aid in challenging terrains, ensuring timely assistance to vulnerable communities.