Heroin Seized from Woman in Surankote Poonch, Case Registered

RK Online Desk
In a decisive step towards curbing the menace of drug trafficking, Poonch Police has seized a narcotic substance from a local woman during routine naka checking in Surankote.

On June 17, 2025, at around 2000 hrs, a police party from Police Station Surankote was conducting routine naka checking near Old Tehsil, Surankote. During the checking process, a woman identified as; Bashera Bi, W/O Late Abdul Rashid, R/O Surankote near Old Tehsil, Age: Approximately 50 years, was found in possession of approximately 06 grams of heroin-like substance.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation has been initiated to unearth the backward and forward linkages involved in this illegal activity.

This development reflects the firm resolve of District Police Poonch in its ongoing fight against the drug menace and its commitment to protecting the youth from the harmful effects of narcotics.

Further investigation is underway.

