Heavy snowfall paralyzes Kargil: Power network damaged, Apricot orchards devastated

Kargil, Apr 20: A rare and intense spell of late-April snowfall has brought life to a standstill in Kargil district of Union Territory of Ladakh causing widespread disruption to power infrastructure, road connectivity, and local agriculture.

The heavy snowfall and accompanying weather events have damaged trees, properties, and utility networks across the region.

According to reports, two towers of the 66 KV Kargil-Khangral Line at Kurbathang have been severely damaged, resulting in large-scale power outages. The Electric Distribution Division PDD Kargil has deployed restoration teams on a war footing. Despite harsh weather conditions, efforts to restore electricity are underway. However, officials estimate that it may take up to seven days to fully restore power supply. The department has appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate during this period.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert for the region, warning of possible avalanches and flash floods, particularly in vulnerable areas. In response, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Imteeaz Kacho, has issued an advisory asking residents to avoid traveling along the Kabadi Nallah corridor due to the risk of landslides and other eventualities.

Several key roads, including the Kargil-Srinagar and Kargil-Zanskar highways, remain closed due to heavy snow accumulation. Connectivity between sub-divisions Sankoo, Drass, and Shakar Chiktan and the district headquarters has also been cut off due to landslides and rockfalls triggered by the severe weather.

The region’s agriculture has taken a significant hit, with hailstorms and heavy rain causing severe damage to apricot trees, a vital crop for the local economy. Residents from Hardass and Sanjak villages, renowned for apricot cultivation, reported widespread destruction of orchards. Ghulam Mehdi Sheikh, a former councillor from Minjee, also raised concerns over the losses in a written appeal to local authorities.

This weather-induced crisis has overshadowed preparations for the much-anticipated Apricot Blossom Festival, with the Tourism Department forced to halt arrangements due to the worsening conditions.

Snow clearance operations have begun on National Highway 301 and internal roads across the district. In sub-division Sankoo, the Suru Valley division is actively working to restore inner roadways.

Despite the extent of the damage, there have been no reported casualties or incidents of structural collapse. The district administration continues to monitor the situation and has urged residents to follow all safety advisories and remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile in light of the ongoing inclement weather and associated risks such as landslides and rockfalls, the Education Department of Kargil has ordered the closure of all government and private schools across the district from April 21 to 23, 2025.

The directive was issued by Chief Education Officer S.D. Namgyal following a review meeting chaired by the Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of the LAHDC Kargil. The meeting was held on April 20 at the Council Secretariat in Kargil.