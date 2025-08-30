Heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods; Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed

Follow us on

The Jammu and Kashmir region is currently experiencing adverse weather conditions, characterised by heavy rainfall, triggered landslides, flash floods and road blockades, forcing the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and cutting off several districts on Saturday.

Authorities said that seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst in the Mahore tehsil of the Reasi district.

Sub Inspector (SO Traffic) Maqbool Hussain said the Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed due to multiple damages caused by landslides and falling rocks.

“The advisory has been issued because the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is currently closed. All vehicles coming from the Mughal Road are subject to a cut-off time as per the advisory. We haven’t allowed any vehicles to pass after 2:30 pm,” Hussain told ANI.

He further added, “Passenger vehicles have been instructed to go to the bus stand for accommodation and food. Trucks and small vehicles are being stopped here. As soon as the weather improves or the road advisory is lifted, action will be taken. Until then, we urge people to follow the advisory. Do not act according to your own wishes, as the weather is still poor at the moment. Mughal Road can also be closed at any time.”

Meanwhile, in Reasi’s Mahore area, tragedy struck late on Friday night after a cloudburst hit Karada village. JKNC MLA Khurshied Ahmed confirmed the deaths.

“In Mahore tehsil, there is a small village, Karada. An incident of a cloudburst occurred there last night. One Nazeer Ahmed, his wife Wazeera Begum, and their five children have died. We had never seen such heavy rainfall. The villagers recovered the bodies this morning,” Ahmed told ANI.

The Reasi District Administration said rescue operations are underway in the affected areas of Badr and Mahore.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Rajouri, Jammu, and Kathua, warning of very heavy rainfall in the coming days. For September 1, an orange alert has also been issued for districts including Poonch, Reasi, Kulgam, Jammu, and several others. (ANI)